“That sort of Nazi salute behaviour is utterly unacceptable,” she told reporters after the verdict.
“It should be prosecuted, it has been.”
NSW banned the display of Nazi symbols in 2022, before Tasmania and Victoria banned the Nazi salute in 2023.
A federal ban on performing the Nazi salute in public or displaying symbols such as the swastika came into effect in January 2024.
In June, three men were convicted over performing Nazi salutes during a football match at Parramatta in NSW in October, 2022, and have since launched an appeal.
The legal ban prevents harmful, intimidating actions in public but it’s inevitable some people will find a way to circumvent the rules, according to Monash University’s David Slucki from the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation.