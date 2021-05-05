Website of the Year

Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

14 minutes to read
An April 18, 2021 news report by Myawaddy TV shows people who security forces said they detained in a weapons raid a day earlier in the Yankin township of Yangon. Photo / AP

AP
By: Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau

Myanmar's security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. In house after house, people shut off their lights. Darkness swallowed the block.

Huddled inside her home  in this neighbourhood of Yangon, 19-year-old  Shwe  dared to peek out her window into the inky night. A flashlight shone back, and a man's voice ordered her not to look.

Two gunshots rang out. Then a man's scream: "HELP!"

Blood stains left behind following a raid by Myanmar's security forces on an autobody shop in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo / AP
When the military's trucks finally rolled away, Shwe  and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother, worried about frequent abductions by security forces.

"I could feel my blood thumping," she  says. "I had a feeling that he might be taken."

Across  the country, Myanmar's security forces are arresting and forcibly disappearing  thousands of people, especially boys and young men, in a sweeping bid to break the back of a three-month uprising against a military takeover.

In most cases, the families  of  those taken  do not know where they are,  according to an  Associated Press analysis of  more than  3500 arrests  since February.

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, is aware of around 1000 cases of children or young people  who have been  arbitrarily arrested and detained, many  without access to lawyers  or their  families.

Though it is difficult to get exact data, UNICEF says the majority are boys.

It is a technique the military has long used to instil fear and to crush pro-democracy movements.  The boys and young men are  taken from homes, businesses and streets,  under the cover of night and  sometimes in  the brightness of day.

Some end up dead.  Many are imprisoned  and sometimes tortured.  Many more are missing.

"We've definitely moved into a situation of mass enforced disappearances," says  Matthew  Smith, cofounder of the human rights group Fortify Rights, which has collected evidence of detainees being killed in custody.  "We're documenting and seeing widespread and systematic arbitrary arrests."

The AP is withholding Shwe's full name, along with those of several others, to protect them from retaliation  by  the military.

The autobody shop in Shwe's neighbourhood was a regular hangout for local boys.  On the night of March 21,  her  brother had gone there to chill out like he usually did.

As Shwe  approached the shop, she saw it had been ransacked.  Frantic,  she  and her father  scoured the building for any sign of their beloved boy.

But he was gone, and the floor was covered in blood.

Faces of the missing

Ever since the military seized control in February,  the conflict in Myanmar has become increasingly bloody. Security forces have killed more than 700 people, including a boy as young as 9.

In the meantime, the faces of the missing have flooded the internet in growing numbers. Online videos show soldiers and police beating and kicking young men as they're shoved into vans, even forcing captives to crawl on all fours and hop like frogs.

Recently, photos of young people detained by security forces also have begun circulating online  and  on  military-controlled Myawaddy TV,  their faces bloodied, with clear markings of beatings and possible torture.  The military's openness in broadcasting such photos and brutalising people in daylight is one more sign that its goal is to intimidate.

Blood stains left behind following a raid by Myanmar's security forces on an autobody shop in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo / AP
At least  3500 people have been detained since the military takeover began, more than three-quarters of whom are male, according to an analysis of data collected by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors deaths and arrests. Of  the 419 men whose ages were recorded in the group's database, nearly two-thirds are under age 30, and 78 are teenagers.

Nearly 2700 of the detainees are being  held at undisclosed locations, according to an AAPP spokesman.  The group says its numbers are likely an undercount.

"The military are trying to turn civilians, striking workers, and children into enemies," says Ko Bo Kyi, AAPP's joint secretary. "They think if they can kill off the boys and young men, then they can kill off the revolution."

After receiving questions from The Associated Press, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, called a Zoom press conference, during which it dubbed the AAPP a "baseless organisation," suggested its data was inaccurate, and denied security forces are targeting young men.

"The security forces are not arresting based on genders and ages," said Capt. Aye Thazin Myint, a military spokeswoman. "They are only detaining anyone who is rioting, protesting, causing unrest, or any actions along those lines."

Some of those snatched by security forces were protesting. Some have links to the military's rival political party, most notably Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government that the military toppled and is now under house arrest. Others are taken for no discernible reason.  They are typically charged with  Section 505(A) of the Penal Code, which, in part, criminalises comments that "cause fear" or spread "false news".

Both the military and police - who fall under the Tatmadaw's command via the Ministry of Home Affairs  -  have been involved in the arrests and disappearances, sometimes working in tandem, according to interviews with detainees and families. Experts believe that suggests a coordinated strategy.

"The Myanmar police force and the Tatmadaw moved in in a very deliberate way, in a coordinated way, in similar ways, in disparate locations, which to us would indicate that they were working according to orders," says Smith of Fortify Rights. "It would appear as though there was ... some national level communication and coordination taking place."

Manny Maung, a Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch, says one woman she spoke with described  being viciously beaten by police until what looked like a senior military official told them to stop.

"They're definitely following orders from military officials," Maung says. "And whether they're coordinating - they're certainly turning up to places together."

So desperate for information are the loved ones of the lost that some families have resorted to a grim experiment: They send food into the prisons and hope if it isn't sent back out, that means their relatives are still inside.

Myanmar human rights activist Wai Hnin Pwint Thon is intimately acquainted with the Tatmadaw's tactics. Her father, famed political activist  Mya Aye, was arrested during  a 1988 uprising against military rule, and the family waited months before they learned he was in prison.

He was arrested again on the first day of this year's military takeover.  For two months, the  military  gave  Wai Hnin Pwint Thon's family no information on his whereabouts.  On April 1, the family learned he was being held at Yangon's notorious Insein prison.

"I can't imagine families of young people who are 19, 20, 21, in prison… We are this worried  and we're used to this situation," she  says.  "I'm trying to hold onto hope, but the situation is getting worse every day."

'I am more afraid  of being  arrested than getting shot'

Mee, a 27-year-old villager in the northern region of Mandalay, watched as children  on motorbikes raced  past her house toward the woods. Not long after, the  village  elders arrived with a dire warning: All the boys must leave and get somewhere safe.  The soldiers might be coming.

Just two hours later, Mee  says, the elders asked the girls to hide, too.

The military's scare tactics have proven  enormously effective.  In  villages and cities  across the country,  residents  regularly  take turns holding night watches, banging pots and pans or yelling to neighbours from the street  if soldiers or police are spotted.

"I am more afraid  of being  arrested than getting shot," says one 29-year-old man who was arrested, beaten and later released,  and who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid  retribution.  "I have a chance of dying on the spot with just one shot. But being arrested, I am afraid that they would torture me."

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a rally in Yangon, Myanmar on May 4. Photo / AP
Fearing for her life on that March afternoon, Mee and hundreds of  fellow villagers  fled  to pineapple farms in the surrounding hills.  When she arrived, she saw scores of people from other villages hiding in the forest.

That night,  as mosquitoes swarmed and sounds  from  the forest haunted them, the women stayed inside a small bamboo tent while the boys took turns  standing  guard.  No one slept.

Mee was terrified but not surprised.  Many of the villagers had run from the military and hidden in the woods before.

"It's heartbreaking," she says.

For decades,  the Tatmadaw has  used  arbitrary arrests, disappearances, forced labour  and  other abuses  to crush  pro-democracy movements  and suppress minorities, including  its notoriously brutal 2017  campaign of persecution against Rohingya Muslims.

"Sometimes communities are asked to provide a number of young men on a 'voluntary' basis; sometimes they are taken," Laetitia van den Assum,  a former diplomat and a member of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, said in an email.

Arbitrary arrests  continue across the country  daily.  Just two weeks earlier,  a few minutes  away  from Mee's village,  24-year-old  philosophy student  Ko  Ko  was walking home  from a protest  with a friend  when they were arrested. His  parents  learned of their imprisonment from friends of friends, not officials.

More than  a month  later,  his parents  still  haven't heard from their only son,  says  Han, a neighbour.  He's part of an unlucky cohort:  at least 44 people taken  from the town  are yet to be released, Han says.

Military trucks with soldiers inside are parked behind police standing guard behind a road barricade in Mandalay, Myanmar in February. Photo / AP
While many of the young men in  Mee's village returned home after two nights in the pineapple fields, some continue to sleep  there.  Mee has  since gone back to her village.

Whenever she sees a soldier, she runs.  But her fear  has  largely  given way  to fury.

"I was angry that night, and I am still angry," she says. "It's so frustrating that the people who are supposed to be protecting our lives, our safety, our livelihoods  and our homes are the people who are chasing us and killing us. …  We are helpless."

'They are here!'

The glass was shattering, and there was nowhere left for the 21-year-old university student to run.  The soldiers were smashing through the front doors of the house in Mandalay.

The chaos of such  raids  is  usually followed by  a sinister silence, with the families of  the  taken rarely hearing from officials.  But  the accounts  of  some  survivors  who dare to  speak about their ordeals  help  fill the void  of  what  often  happens  next.

Demonstrators with placards sit on the railway tracks in an attempt to disrupt train service during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo / AP
The  student,  who asked that his name be withheld out of fear of  retaliation, had taken refuge  in the house  along with around 100 others after  security forces stormed a rally  they  were attending. The soldiers had thrown tear gas at them, forcing them to flee.

Now he and a half dozen others were cornered in a bathroom on the  home's  second level. Downstairs, the security forces used a slingshot and the butt of a gun to break through the doors.

The soldiers  began beating  the boys  they found  inside, so  viciously  that a few of their heads cracked open. They  urinated on one young man.

The student watched as the glass above the bathroom door  imploded.  "They are here!" the soldiers  yelled, then burst in, guns drawn.

He bowed his head,  since  anyone who looked at the soldiers was kicked.  The soldiers kicked him anyway, twice in the waist, and hit him twice in the head.  As he was marched down the stairs, he saw a soldier with a gun standing on  nearly every  step.

He and around 30 other young men were arrested and ushered into  a  prison van.  Both  the  military and police were there.  The soldiers threatened  to burn the van and tauntingly offered  the  detainees  juice before throwing it at them.

When they arrived at the prison,  the young  man  saw  400  to  500  people  in the temporary holding area. The next day, he  was  charged  with  Section 505(A)  of  the penal code.  He and around 50 others spent nine days jammed into one room.

There were only two toilets. They  were allowed out of the cell twice a day to clean themselves.  The same water was used for showering, drinking,  washing dishes  and using the toilet.

When the young man learned he was being transferred  to the  main prison, he wanted to cry.  A few days before his arrest,  he  had been looking at missing persons posts on social media.  Now he realised most of those people were probably in prison like him.

The young man had good reason to be frightened.

"People  are disappearing and turning up dead,"  says  Maung,  of  Human Rights Watch.  "We have had primary reports,  also,  of torture while they're in custody."

The group found  that some  people detained inside  Insein prison were subjected to  beatings, stress positions and  severe interrogation tactics,  up until March 4,  Maung  says. After that,  guards began taking prisoners to second locations and torturing them, then returning them to Insein.

In Mandalay, the young man's family  was sick with worry. Some of his friends told them he had been arrested; the authorities never called them.

His family sent food into the prison for him. But even when it  wasn't returned,  they couldn't be sure he was inside. They heard reports about protesters being tortured. His sisters cried constantly.

Thirteen days after his arrest, the young man was allowed 10 minutes to speak with his sister.

A week later, an official  ordered  him to pack his things. In shock, he realised he was being released.

There was  no time to say goodbye to his friends.  The officials  took videos and photos of him and around 20  others, and  told them to sign statements promising they wouldn't break the law again. Then  they  were  set free.

He didn't feel lucky - he felt horrible. He didn't understand why he'd been singled out for release while his friends were still stuck inside.

Armed police remove makeshift blockages set up by protesters as they patrol streets in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Photo / AP
"None of us really feel safe living our normal lives now. For me now, I have reservations walking alone outside even in my neighbourhood," he says. "And also,  I feel worried to see the parents of my friends in the neighbourhood,  because I am out - and their children are not."

Maybe the blood wasn't his

Back in Yangon,  Shwe  stared at the puddles of blood on the floor of the shop where her baby brother had been.  It looked as if  the  security forces  had  half-heartedly  tried to wash it away, but red pools  remained.

Maybe the blood wasn't his, she told herself.

Shwe's brother and three other young men from the shop  had been hauled away.  Neighbours told the family that both police and soldiers were there.  The  neighbours said the security forces may have targeted the boys because they spotted someone inside the shop  with a steel dart slingshot.

At 2am, a police officer called to say  Shwe's  brother was  at  a military hospital and had  been shot in the hand.  They later learned  security forces had shot  another young man's  finger during the raid.

Shwe  says her family told the police that her brother was underage. The officer, she says, reassured them that because he was a minor, he probably wouldn't be charged.

Around 7am,  the  family went to the hospital to bring him food. But their pleas to see him were rejected.  Shwe  and her  family were  later  told that  he was being moved to a  prison hospital.

Then, on the night of  March 27, came the  news that  stunned  them:  Her brother and the three others had been charged with  possession of weapons, and sentenced to three years in prison.

They were allowed one brief phone call with him when he was first in the hospital, and nothing since. Shwe  remembers hearing her brother  tell their anguished mother,  "Thar ah sin pyay tal. " I am OK.

Shwe  has no idea if that is still true.  She  worries for  her brother, a quiet boy who loves  playing games.  She worries, too,  for  their mother, who cries and cries, and for  their father, who  aches  for his only son.

For now, they can do little more than wait and hope: That he won't be beaten. That he will get a pardon. That  the people of  Myanmar will soon feel safe again.

"Even though we are all in distress, we try to look on the bright side that at least we know where he is," she says.  "We are lucky that he was only abducted."