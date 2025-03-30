Advertisement
Myanmar quake: In Bangkok, looking at high-rises with a new sense of dread

By Damien Cave, Muktita Suhartono, Richard C. Paddock
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Government's plan to address the supermarket duopoly and the NZ Red Cross calls for donations as the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake continues to rise. Video / Getty Images

Buildings are rising all over the city, emblems of economic growth. But an earthquake that sent one crashing to the ground has stirred fears about building safety.

When the earth started rocking beneath her home in Bangkok on Friday, Kanittha Thepasak thought she was simply dizzy. Then she heard an

