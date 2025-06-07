Over five days this week Patterson sat in the witness box about 7m from the 14 jurors selected to hear her case, answering questions, firstly from her barrister Colin Mandy SC and then from Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC.

The jury has spent five weeks hearing from more than 50 witnesses for the prosecution as Patterson sat in silence at the back of the Morwell courtroom.

Death caps in lunch may have been foraged

In her testimony to the jury, Patterson conceded death cap mushrooms “must” have ended up in the beef Wellington lunch she prepared and served for the four guests.

The morning of the lunch, she told the court, she started to prepare the duxelles, or mushroom paste, by cooking down two punnets of fresh sliced mushrooms she had bought from Woolworths.

She admitted lying to authorities about foraging mushrooms due to fear of being blamed. Photo / Brooke Grebert-Craig

“So, as I was cooking it down, I tasted it a few times and it seemed a little bland to me, so I decided to put in the dried mushrooms that I’d bought from the grocer that I still had in the pantry,” she said.

Patterson told the jury she had purchased a packet of dried mushrooms in April the same year from an Asian supermarket in Melbourne, initially intending to use them for a pasta dish but deciding against that because they had a strong flavour.

She said she now accepts it was possible she had stored wild mushrooms she foraged from her local area and dehydrated in the same Tupperware container.

“At that time, I believed it was just the mushrooms that I’d bought in Melbourne … Now I think that there was a possibility that there were foraged ones in there as well,” she said.

Patterson told the jury she first became interested in foraging for wild mushrooms during Covid and educated herself online.

Over a period of months, she said she grew confident to identify “field mushrooms and horse mushrooms” growing on her property before deciding to eat some.

“When I got to a point I was confident what they were, I cut a bit off, fried it up with butter, ate it and saw what happened,” she said.

“They tasted good and I didn’t get sick.”

Patterson said she had bought a dehydrator on April 28, 2023, to begin experimenting with preserving mushrooms because they had a short shelf life.

Crown alleges photo shows Patterson calculating ‘fatal dose’

Ian Wilkinson, who survived a deadly mushroom lunch cooked by Erin Patterson, has broken his silence for the first time.

Under questioning from Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC, Patterson was taken to a photograph of sliced mushrooms on a dehydrator tray being weighed.

The weight recorded was 280g and metadata from the photo showed it was last modified on May 4.

Patterson agreed the photo was “likely” taken by her and shows her kitchen bench.

Previously, the jury heard from mycologist Dr Tom May that the mushrooms pictured were “consistent with amanita phalloides (death caps) at a high level of confidence”.

Questioned if she accepted the mushrooms pictured were death caps, Patterson said: “I don’t think they are”.

She also denied she had foraged the mushrooms in the nearby town of Loch on April 28 after seeing a death cap mushroom sighting post on citizen science website iNaturalist on April 18.

Rogers suggested the image recorded Patterson weighing the mushrooms to calculate the “weight required for the administration of a fatal dose”.

“Disagree,” Patterson responded.

Patterson says she lied to health authorities because she was scared

Patterson said she first learned her in-laws had fallen ill the day after the lunch on a phone call with her estranged husband on July 30.

The following day, she told the court, she went to Leongatha Hospital to seek treatment for gastro when the resident doctor, Dr Chris Webster, said “we’ve been expecting you”.

“I think I said to him, ‘Why? Why are you asking?’, and he said that there’s a concern or we’re concerned you’ve been exposed to death cap mushrooms,” she said.

Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who cooked the mushroom meal that killed three people, says she is being painted as an 'evil witch' by the media.

“I was shocked but confused as well … I didn’t see how death cap mushrooms could be in the meal.”

Patterson told the court she first began to suspect foraged mushrooms may have ended up in the lunch at Monash Medical Centre when Simon accused her of poisoning his parents.

In his own evidence, at the start of the trial, Simon Patterson told the jury he did not say this to his wife.

Patterson told the jury on August 2, the day after her release from hospital, she disposed of her dehydrator at the Koonwarra Transfer Station.

“I was scared that they would blame me for it,” she said of the decision.

“Surely if you loved them [her in-laws] you would have notified health authorities about the possibility of the foraged mushrooms in the container?” Rogers asked.

“Well I didn’t,” Patterson replied.

“I had been told people were getting treatment for possible death cap mushroom poisoning so that was already happening.”

Patterson confirmed she did not notify anyone of her suspicions and lied to police and health authorities in the following days by claiming she did not forage for mushrooms.

She was taken to a series of messages exchanged with public health officer Sally Anne Atkinson, where Patterson insisted the only mushrooms in the meal were from Woolworths and an Asian grocer.

Asked what her state of mind was in relation to the Asian grocer, she said she “still thought it was a possibility, but I knew it wasn’t the only possibility”.

Patterson told the court she first learned of Heather and Gail’s deaths as police searched her home on August 5 and continued to lie.

“It was this stupid knee-jerk reaction to just dig deeper and keep lying. I was just scared, but I shouldn’t have done it,” she said.

Patterson claims she vomited after deadly lunch

Don Patterson and Gail Patterson, Erin's former parents-in-law, died after a suspected mushroom poisoning. Photo / Supplied

Patterson also told the jury she had long struggled with her weight and relationships to food since childhood – describing it as a “rollercoaster”.

“Mum would weigh us every week to make sure we weren’t putting on too much weight … I went to the extreme of barely eating then to, through my adulthood, going the other way and bingeing,” she said.

She told the court she had engaged in binge eating until she was sick then “bringing it back up” since her 20s and no one knew.

In the lead-up to the July 29, 2023, lunch, Patterson said she had been engaging in this behaviour “two or three times a week”.

She told the court that at the lunch with Don, Gail, Heather and Ian, she only ate some of her serving, but consumed about two-thirds of an orange cake after her guests left.

“I had a piece of cake and then another piece of cake and then another,” Patterson said.

“I felt sick. I felt overfull, so I went to the toilets and brought it back up again.”

Patterson is expected to return to the witness box and continue giving evidence when the trial resumes on Tuesday.