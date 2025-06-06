Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Erin Patterson trial: Mushroom cook’s answer to death cap question

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Erin Patterson, 50, returned to the witness box on Friday for her fifth day giving evidence at her trial over a deadly lunch in the Victorian town of Leongatha.

Erin Patterson, 50, returned to the witness box on Friday for her fifth day giving evidence at her trial over a deadly lunch in the Victorian town of Leongatha.

Alleged poisoner Erin Patterson has finished giving evidence for the week at her triple-murder trial after responding “depends” when questioned in an Australian court if she had an interest in death cap mushrooms.

Patterson, 50, returned to the witness box on Friday for her fifth day giving evidence at her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World