Members of the emergency services work at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in the southern German city of Munich. Photo / AFP
Police arrested Afghan asylum seeker ‘Farhad N’ after a car ramming in Munich injured 28 people.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, promising severe consequences and emphasising stricter immigration measures.
The incident, with indications of an extremist motive, intensified the immigration debate ahead of February 23 elections.
Police have arrested an Afghan asylum seeker at the scene of what German leaders said was a car-ramming “attack” in which 28 people were wounded, some seriously, in the southern city of Munich.
The carnage came on the eve of a high-profile security conference in the Bavarian city and amid a heated immigration debate ahead of the February 23 federal election following a spate of similar attacks.
The vehicle, a Mini Cooper, barrelled into a demonstration held by trade unionists, leaving a trail of victims and scattering their belongings on the street.
Police at the scene fired a shot at the battered car and detained the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was identified by German media as Farhad N.