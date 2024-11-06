German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and German Finance Minister and Free Democrats Party leader Christian Lindner. Photo / AFP

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fired his rebellious Finance Minister Christian Lindner, spelling the end of the current three-party coalition.

The move came after weeks of bitter feuding that have rocked the coalition Government between Scholz’s Social Democrats, Linder’s Free Democrats, and the Greens.

Scholz fired his finance minister during a crunch meeting of senior figures from all three parties at the chancellery, Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told AFP.

Lindner had proposed sweeping reforms to jumpstart the troubled German economy that the other two parties opposed, and had long flirted with bolting from the unhappy coalition.