Mum reports 6-year-old missing, police say she ran him over and threw him in the river

A boy reported missing in Ohio is now believed to have been murdered by his own mother.

Brittney Gosney reported her 6-year-old son missing on Sunday but, just hours later, the case became a homicide investigation.

Police believe the mother ran James Robert Hutchinson over and then dumped the body in the nearby river.

The 29-year-old woman has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Court records show that Gosney told police she tried to abandon the boy in a park on Friday. When he tried to get back in the car, she sped off, running him over and dragging his body "for a distance".

The following day, she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, dumped the boy's body in the Ohio River.

Hamilton is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, but not charged with murder.

The 6-year-old's body is yet to be found.

In a press conference, Middletown police chief David Birk said the mother is "not showing much remorse at this time".

"She's not showing much remorse at this time, but she has confessed.

"No 6-year-old deserves this."

The officer also said that there were "red flags all over" from the beginning, as the mother and the boyfriend's statements contradicted each other from the start.

Two other children living in the couple's home have since been removed.

Middletown is a city about 61km north of Cincinnati.