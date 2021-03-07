Multiple people stabbed at short-term rental party in Melbourne

Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a party at a short-term rental apartment in Spencer St, Melbourne. Photo / 9 News

A teenager in Australia has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after several revellers were stabbed at an out-of-control party in Melbourne's CBD.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were flagged down by a 19-year-old man about 2.20am on Monday after he had walked to Southern Cross train station with serious stab wounds.

The teen told police he had been at a party at a short-term rental property in the city's Spencer St when a fight broke out and he had sustained several stab wounds.

A police spokeswoman said the man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She said while speaking to the victim, police officers became aware of several other victims, possibly up to five, who had self-presented to local hospitals also with stab wounds.

"Police are still to speak to all victims involved although their injuries are not considered life-threatening," she said.

Police have established a crime scene on Spencer St and all traffic, between Little Bourke and Bourke Sts, is being diverted.