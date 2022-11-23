‘Multiple fatalities’ after shooting at US Walmart

Breaking news. More to come.

Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart in the US state of Virginia.

Witnesses at the scene say a manager at the store entered the break room and opened fire on other staff, the Daily Mail reports.

The Independent is reporting local police believe the suspect - a lone shooter - is now dead.

A reporter at the scene posted to social media that officers were walking through the store, checking for victims.

The Daily Mail reports more than 40 emergency response vehicles are at the scene.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022