Mother of two allegedly stabbed to death at home in Melbourne

AP
By Madeleine Achenza
2 mins to read
Teenage daughter can be seen on security footage running to the neighbours for help, after her mother was allegedly murdered by her own father. Video / Ring.com

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a teen daughter rushed to her neighbour’s door to beg for help after her mother was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia.

Dinush Kurera, 45, has been charged with murder after his wife Nelomie Perera was found dead in a Melbourne suburb about midnight on Saturday.

Chilling surveillance video has emerged of the moment the woman’s 16-year-old daughter escaped to a neighbour’s front yard and banged on the door until it opened.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please!” the teen can be heard between breaths as she bashed on the door.

A woman answers the door as the teen says, “He’s cutting her with a knife, he’s like full-on bashing her with a knife.

“She’s dead, I’m pretty sure she’s dead.”

A male neighbour ran to the girl’s aid, but it was too late.

Emergency services were called to a Wodalla Circuit residence in Sandhurst about 11.40pm on Saturday after reports of an assault.

The neighbour ran to the girl’s aid. Photo / 7 News

The 43-year-old woman was found dead at the property.

Her teenage son was also found with head injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Kurera at the scene and he faced court for a brief hearing on Sunday.

Dinush Kurera (left), 45, has been charged with murder after his wife Nelomie Perera was found dead in a Melbourne suburb about midnight on Saturday. Photo / Facebook

He did not apply for bail and will face court again in April next year.

Friends of the mother of two posted tributes to the “kind-hearted” woman on social media.

“Nel is one of my best friends and she is an amazing, kind-hearted and humble person that I have ever met,” her friend wrote on Facebook.

“I don’t wanna believe this news it’s real. I want justice for Nelomie Perera. Love her a lot and going to miss her life time. RIP Nel.”

Nelomie Perera, 43, is being remembered as a kind-hearted and humble person. Photo / Facebook

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

