Mississippi daycare workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

Workers used a terrifying Halloween mask to torture horrified kids as a form of punishment. Photo / Reddit

Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi daycare employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanour counts, authorities say.

The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light.

Workers Jennifer Newman, Misty Shyenne Mills, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless and Traci Diane Hutson used a mask to scare kids. Photo / AP

The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Centre in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the Scream movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good”.

Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in a news release that four of the women each face three counts of felony child abuse. A fifth woman, he says, faces charges of failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter and simple assault against a minor — both misdemeanours.

“They can’t use corporal punishment, so we think they were using the mask to try to scare the kids into doing what they were supposed to be doing,” Crook said.

Crook said his office, the county prosecuting attorney and the district attorney met earlier this week with the children’s parents about the case. On Wednesday, at least one set of parents signed felony child abuse complaints, he said, adding a judge issued warrants for the women.

Crook said all five live in the area. Sierra McCandless, 21, Oci-Anna Kilburn, 28, Jennifer Newman, 25, and Misty Shyenne Mills, 28, are accused of three counts of felony child abuse, the sheriff’s statement said.

Another woman, Traci Hutson, 44, faces charges of failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter and simple assault against a minor — both misdemeanours, he added.

At a hearing, the bond was set at US$20,000 ($34,000) each for McCandless and Kilburn and US$15,000 ($26,000) each for Newman and Mills. Because she faces misdemeanour charges, Hutson was not required to post bond.