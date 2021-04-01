Missing six-year-old found dead in regional NSW

Braxton Plant was playing in the mud before he vanished. Photo / NSW Police

A missing boy who disappeared from his regional NSW home has tragically been found dead.

Six-year-old Braxton Plant vanished from his home on Wallangra Road, Wallangra, on Wednesday afternoon, last seen playing naked in the mud at the property.

Police and family held grave concerns given the home is surrounded by bushland and dams. Photo / Supplied

The boy had Down syndrome and was non-communicative.

Police divers located Braxton's body in a dam on the property just after 3pm on Thursday.

Earlier, detectives and family held serious concerns for the boy's welfare given his disability and the fact the home was surrounded by dense bushland and dams.

Polair was called in and a wide-scale land and air search took place all day Thursday.