Mikhail Gorbachev, ex-leader of Sovet Union, dead at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died. Photo / Getty Images

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at age 91, Russian news outlets report.

Gorbachev died after a long illness, Russian state news agencies reported.

"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness," the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA / Novosti Tuesday.

Gorbachev was the final leader of the Soviet Union before it collapsed in 1991, marking the end of the Cold War.

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 business executives in San Francisco, Monday, June 5, 1990. Photo / AP

He presided over an opening up of the Soviet Union and the loosening of social controls and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

