Mikhail Gorbachev, ex-leader of Sovet Union, dead at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at age 91, Russian news outlets report.
Gorbachev died after a long illness, Russian state news agencies reported.
"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness," the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA / Novosti Tuesday.
Gorbachev was the final leader of the Soviet Union before it collapsed in 1991, marking the end of the Cold War.
He presided over an opening up of the Soviet Union and the loosening of social controls and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.
