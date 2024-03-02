The Qantas float at the Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade paid tribute to alleged murder victim Luke Davies, by placing his name on the float. Photo / Getty Images

Among the usual revelry, there was space to remember Luke Davies and Jesse Baird as Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras passed near an inner-city home that became a memorial.

The pair were allegedly murdered on February 19 at a terrace in Paddington, about one kilometre from Darlinghurst’s Taylor Square, the focal point of the parade’s march on Oxford St on Saturday night.

The lead-up to the parade was a challenging week, Mardi Gras chief executive Gil Beckwith said.

“Obviously the loss of those two beautiful young men has been quite heartbreaking for so many in our community,” she told ABC TV during the parade.

Marchers wore rainbow kangaroos on their shirts behind a float featuring Luke Davies’ name on the nose cone of a Qantas plane in honour of the 29-year-old flight attendant.

Sydney Swans marked the deaths of Baird with black armbands for the 26-year-old AFL umpire as they marched up Oxford St.

Tonight at the annual Mardi Gras Parade we are wearing black armbands in honour of AFL umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies who tragically lost their lives last month. pic.twitter.com/2lIbANlsjQ — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) March 2, 2024

The bodies of the two men were found inside surfboard bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of Sydney.

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, is in custody charged with murdering the pair at Baird’s Paddington home.

Flowers filled the terrace’s fence throughout the week, one bouquet adorned with a scale-model Qantas plane, while an AFL umpire guernsey was also left at the scene.

The commemorations in Saturday night’s parade followed a vigil for the pair, where mourners remembered the pair’s dazzling smiles and love for life.