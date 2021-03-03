Melissa Caddick death: Human remains found at Mollymook Beach identified as belonging to missing Ingleburn man

Melissa Caddick. Photo / News Corp Australia

Human remains found on the NSW south coast belong to a missing Ingleburn man, police say.

It comes a day after NSW Police ruled out the remains found at a beach at Mollymook late on Friday belonged to alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick.

On Wednesday, the force said the remains had been determined to belong to a man reported missing from Sydney last month.

The case of missing conwoman Melissa Caddick continues to baffle police. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

The 37-year-old man was last seen at an ATM in Kiama about 1.30pm on Monday, after he caught a train from Ingleburn.

Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command commenced inquiries to locate the man and will continue to lead investigations into his final movements.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the Mollymook Beach about 6.30pm on Friday, after a member of the public located human remains.

It came hours after police told the public about discovering Ms Caddick's badly decomposed foot in an Asics running shoe at Bournda Beach the previous Sunday.

After campers found Ms Caddick's shoe on February 21 police confirmed the foot inside belonged to her by comparing DNA from her toothbrush.

Human flesh was discovered at Mollymook beach in NSW on Friday following the discovery of Melissa Caddick's foot at Bournda Beach. Photo / via Facebook

The mystery of what happened to Ms Caddick continues, with police not ruling out foul play or that she might have taken her own life.

FINDINGS TIMELINE:

February 21 – Asics runner with decomposed foot found on Bournda Beach, later confirmed to belong to Caddick.

February 26 – Remains of what appears to be a human torso, including a belly button, wash up on Mollymook Beach. They are later confirmed to belong to a human male, identity unknown.

February 27 – Two bones found on Tura Beach, just a few kilometres north of where Caddick's shoe was found. Forensic testing concludes they are animal bones.

February 27 – More remains found north of Cunjurong Point. Testing under way to work out if they belong to a human or animal.

February 28 – More remains found at Warrain Beach, near Culburra on the south coast. Testing to determine if they are human or animal.