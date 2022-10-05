Shylah Rodden was left fighting for life after the incident at the Melbourne Royal Show. Photo / Facebook

The woman severely injured when a rollercoaster struck her in Melbourne had paid tribute to her devoted father on social media just days earlier.

Shylah Rodden, 26, was left fighting for life after the incident at the Melbourne Royal Show on the evening of September 25.

A representative from the Royal Melbourne Hospital has confirmed her condition is now "serious" rather than critical, which is an improvement.

Her family remains by her side in hospital, including her father Alan, who has barely left his daughter's bedside.

It was only a few weeks ago that Rodden shared a heartfelt message on Facebook for her dad on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the most important person in the world!" she wrote.

"Thank you for putting up with my s*** 24/7 and always standing by my side even when life gets hard! Love you forever and a day, Dad."

Her post attracted several comments, including one person who wrote: "That was absolutely beautiful words. Love you, your dad and your sisters."

Rodden suffered broken bones and a brain injury after a carriage on the rollercoaster hit her at an estimated 70km/h.

Shylah Rodden wrote a heartfelt message about her dad on Father's Day. Photo / Facebook

She is believed to have walked onto the rollercoaster tracks to retrieve her phone after it fell from her pocket, with eyewitnesses saying she appeared "fixated" by something on the ground.

Graphic footage of the incident was uploaded to TikTok, showing Rodden being dragged 9m into the air before plummeting to the ground.

NCA NewsWire has chosen not to publish the confronting vision.

The man who captured the vision said he was filming his sister and partner on the ride when he accidentally caught the tragic incident on camera.

"All of a sudden, I saw someone getting taken up but at the same time I'm thinking 'f***, my sister, my partner'," he told 7 News.

"But you can see she'd bent down to pick something up. I don't know if it was a phone or what, but she was so fixated on picking it up that she didn't even see the ride at all."

Authorities believe that Rodden may have snuck through the fenced-off area to retrieve her phone.

The Rebel Coaster reopened on Tuesday after WorkSafe finalised an inspection report and declared it safe to be reopened.

"It appears at this early stage the woman, believed aged in her 20s, may have walked on and entered the track to try to retrieve a dropped phone before she was hit by a rollercoaster carriage, about 5.45pm," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors to the Show continues to be our number one priority," a Melbourne Royal Show spokesperson said.

"We uphold strict safety protocols in line with Victorian WorkSafe regulations and all rides on site have undergone stringent compliance inspections.

"No ride is turned on until it has passed all the required safety and compliance documentation."

Rodden's family is considering legal action against the rollercoaster operators.

She previously survived a serious car crash and is also pursuing legal action over that incident.