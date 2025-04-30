Carney’s party had 169 confirmed seats with two races left to call putting them in a strong position to pass legislation.

His main opponent, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, lost his seat and led his party to an embarrassing fourth straight defeat. He said “hard lessons” had been learnt and promised to work with the Liberals to counter Trump’s annexation threats. He added: “We will always put Canada first.”

Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney waves to supporters at a victory party in Ottawa, Ontario. Photo / AFP

Voters turned to Carney, who positioned himself as a steady hand in a moment of crisis.

“My message to every Canadian is this: No matter where you live, no matter what language you speak, no matter how you voted, I will always do my best to represent everyone who calls Canada home,” he said in a victory speech.

He added: “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us – that will never, ever happen.”

It caps a remarkable comeback for the Liberals, which just months ago looked set for total wipeout. The party had been 25 points behind the Conservatives when Trudeau resigned in January.

The election became a referendum on the candidate best positioned to counter Trump.

Even with Canadians grappling with the fallout from a deadly weekend attack at a Vancouver street festival, Trump continued his call for Canada to become the 51st state.

“Good luck to the great people of Canada,” he said in a Truth Social post.

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the world, have your car, steel, aluminium, lumber, energy, and all other businesses quadruple in size, with zero tariffs or taxes, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st state of the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump continues to call Canada the 51st state of the United States of America. Photo / Getty Images

Trump’s truculence infuriated Canadians, leading many to cancel US vacations, refuse to buy American goods and even vote early. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.

Sir Keir Starmer was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Carney, calling the UK and Canada “the closest of allies, partners and friends”.

China said it was open to improving ties with Canada after years of tense relations. Guo Jiakun, the foreign ministry spokesman, said: “China is willing to develop China-Canada relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.”

On top of a frosty relationship with Trump, Carney will have to get to grips with a cost of living crisis currently engulfing Canada.

While campaigning, he vowed that every dollar the Government collects from counter-tariffs on US goods would go towards workers who are adversely affected by the trade war.

He also said he plans to keep dental care in place, offer a middle-class tax cut, return immigration to sustainable levels and increase funding to Canada’s public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile, Poilievre, who built his edge on Trump-like qualities, accepted defeat and thanked his supporters.

“Now I know that some of you might be disappointed that change did not get over the finish line tonight,” he said.

“Change takes time. Most of all, it requires that we never give up.”