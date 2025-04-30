Carney’s Liberals fell just short of the 172 seats needed for majority control of parliament, but with 169 confirmed wins the party will be in a strong position to pass legislation.
Following a campaign dominated by Trump’s tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart “a new path forward” in a world “fundamentally changed” by a United States that is newly hostile to free trade.
“It is time to be bold, to meet this crisis with the overwhelming positive force of a united Canada,” Carney said, stressing the need to work across party lines.
“I sincerely believe that Quebecers, and Canadians, expect the new parliament to be stable and responsible during the negotiations” with Washington, Blanchet said on Tuesday.
In Ottawa on Tuesday, Liberal voter Danny Barber told AFP he believed Carney was “the best guy to stand up to what’s happening south of the border”.
Trudeau’s influence
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum were among the world leaders to congratulate Carney.
China’s foreign ministry said it was “willing to develop China-Canada relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit”.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was keen to grow relations with Ottawa.
Canada has accused New Delhi of being involved in the assassination of a Canadian who campaigned for Sikhs to secede from India — a claim which Modi’s government has denied, and led to the near-collapse of Canada-India relations in Trudeau’s final months in office.