Many tsunami warnings downgraded or lifted after mega-quake off Russian coast

By Caroline Gardin and Eugene Tanner
AFP
4 mins to read

Aerial view of the lighthouse at the tourist dock during a tsunami warning in Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, on July 30, 2025. Photo / Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia’s sparsely populated Far East on Wednesday, causing tsunamis up to 4m high across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 quake struck off Petropavlovsk on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.

It was the largest since 2011 when one

