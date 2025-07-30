Advertisement
Russia lifts tsunami alert after 8.8 quake, minimal damage reported

AFP
3 mins to read

This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. Photo / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AFP

Russia lifted a tsunami alert after a massive quake and tsunami largely spared the country’s sparsely populated far east from casualties and major damage.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula earlier, prompting evacuations and tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific coast.

