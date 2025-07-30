This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. Photo / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. Photo / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AFP

Russia lifted a tsunami alert after a massive quake and tsunami largely spared the country’s sparsely populated far east from casualties and major damage.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula earlier, prompting evacuations and tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific coast.

Russian state television on Wednesday aired footage of a tsunami wave sweeping through Severo-Kurilsk, a coastal town on an island close to Japan, carrying buildings and debris into the sea.

Giant waves crashed through the port area and submerged a fishing plant in the town of about 2000 people, some 350km southwest of the earthquake’s underwater epicentre, according to authorities.

The epicentre was 47km beneath the sea level and sent shock waves at a range of 300km, Russia’s geophysical survey told state news agency RIA Novosti.