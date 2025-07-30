Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scientists say these waves were tame by comparison to tsunamis of the past

By Kasha Patel and Scott Dance
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril Islands. Photo / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AFP

This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril Islands. Photo / Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AFP

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake - one of the most powerful ever recorded - struck off the coast of eastern Russia yesterday, causing intense shaking for minutes, rattling windows and damaging infrastructure nearby.

In the following hours, people in Japan, Hawaii, along the United States West Coast, and here in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save