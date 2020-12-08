Man fined $5000 for breaking Taiwan Covid-19 quarantine for 8 seconds

A man in Taiwan has been fined a whopping NZ$5000 after breaking the country's strict Covid-19 quarantine regulations for just 8 seconds.
The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was quarantining in a hotel in Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, the city's Department of Health told Taiwan's Central News Agency.
During his 8 seconds in the hallway, he was caught on CCTV by staff.
They then contacted the Department of health.
He was then fined 100,000 Taiwan dollars, around NZ$5000.
Taiwan has one of the strictest Covid-19 quarantine restrictions in the world.
People are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms, not even for a second.
The Department of Health said this serves as a warning to others not to break the rules, even for such a short period of time.
"People in quarantine should not think they won't be fined for leaving their hotel room."
There are 56 quarantine hotels in Kaohsiung City, with a total of around 3000 rooms, the department told CNA.
Taiwan has been praised as one of the world leaders in battling Covid-19.
The island of 23 million people has recorded just 716 cases and seven deaths.
The country has never had to impose strict lockdowns, instead focusing its attention to a speedy response.
Taiwanese officials started screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan on December 31, 2019, when the world knew little about Covid-19 and its existence.
The government also invested in mass testing and quick and effective contact tracing.