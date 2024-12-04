Man executed in Missouri for 9-year-old girl’s murder

Christopher Collings, 49, was pronounced dead today. Photo / AFP

A man convicted of the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl was executed today in the midwestern US state of Missouri, prison authorities said.

Christopher Collings, 49, was pronounced dead at 6.10pm (1.10pm Wednesday NZ time) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Collings was convicted of the November 2007 murder of Rowan Ford, the stepdaughter of a friend, in the rural town of Stella.

Her body was dumped in a sinkhole and found several days later.

Collings’ lawyers had asked the Supreme Court for a last-minute stay of execution but it was denied.