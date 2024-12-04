Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Man executed in Missouri for 9-year-old girl’s murder

AFP
2 mins to read
Christopher Collings, 49, was pronounced dead today. Photo / AFP

Christopher Collings, 49, was pronounced dead today. Photo / AFP

A man convicted of the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl was executed today in the midwestern US state of Missouri, prison authorities said.

Christopher Collings, 49, was pronounced dead at 6.10pm (1.10pm Wednesday NZ time) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Collings was convicted of the November 2007 murder of Rowan Ford, the stepdaughter of a friend, in the rural town of Stella.

Her body was dumped in a sinkhole and found several days later.

Collings’ lawyers had asked the Supreme Court for a last-minute stay of execution but it was denied.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The attorneys for Collings had argued that the police chief, who obtained their client’s confession and was the primary witness at his trial, had a troubled history and lacked credibility.

In addition, they said, the girl’s stepfather, David Spears, confessed to involvement in her death but did not face murder charges.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson denied a clemency request from Collings, clearing the way for his execution by lethal injection.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Mr Collings has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr Collings’ conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime,” Parson said.

“There is not and never has been any doubt about Collings’ involvement or the heinousness of his crimes.”

There have been 23 executions in the United States this year, including four in Missouri.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while six others - Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee - have moratoriums in place.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World