Man allegedly tried to rob, kidnap 34yo woman on early morning Gold Coast walk, say copscops

A man has been charged with the attempted robbery and kidnapping of a 34-year-old woman who was attacked while taking an early morning walk on the Gold Coast on Monday.
The 20-year-old male from New South Wales faces Southport Magistrates Court today
over the alleged attack, with Queensland Police set to allege he was carrying a knife when he tried to grab the woman near the beach at Kirra.
Police say the woman resisted her attacker during the 5.20am incident but suffered a 6cm cut on her forearm.
The man allegedly fled the scene but was later located on the beachfront at Coolangatta.
The woman was transported to Robina Hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening injury.
The man has been charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted kidnapping, one count of wounding and possession of a knife in a public place.