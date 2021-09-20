Killer dad's partner's role in Ferro-James' death in Rotorua emergency housing revealed

Ferro-James Sio was beaten to death by his father. Details of the father's partner's involvement can now be revealed. Photo / File

Ferro-James Sio was beaten to death by his father. Details of the father's partner's involvement can now be revealed. Photo / File

Warning: Distressing content

When James Sio beat his 5-year-old son to death, his partner Leza Rawiri was in the room.

She said she was asleep. At some point she woke, had a cigarette outside and then went with Sio to take Ferro-James to hospital - with his body lying on the back seat of their car as they sat in the front.

Details of Rawiri's involvement in the Rotorua boy's death have now been revealed after a summary of facts was released to the Rotorua Daily Post.

Rawiri earlier pleaded guilty to three charges - neglecting Ferro-James, ill-treating him and failing to provide medical care after he stopped breathing.

Sio, 25, has admitted a charge of murder and other assault, abuse and neglect charges and is serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

William James Sio in the High Court at Rotorua for sentencing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sio, Rawiri and Ferro-James had been living in emergency housing on Union St in Rotorua on the day he died on February 8 last year.

The summary said Ferro-James died from a sustained and severe beating on that day but he had endured ill-treatment and abuse in the months leading up to his death.

Sio and Ferro-James' mother separated before the little boy turned 1. Initially, his mother had care of him but Sio took full custody of his son in 2017.

Rawiri and Sio began their relationship in 2018. It was described as violent and volatile and they moved around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty a lot taking Ferro-James with them.

William James Sio at an earlier High Court appearance. Photo / Andrew Warner

While living in Tauranga, Ferro-James was attending kohanga reo where he was seen to have bruising and pinch-type and grab marks to his ears, arms, back and shoulders.

He told his kohanga teacher that "aunty", which was what he called Rawiri, had done it.

The summary said the teacher raised this several times with Sio and told him Ferro-James had said it was Rawiri who was responsible but Sio would say it was from his son play-fighting with Rawiri's son.

Those who also shared the Union St emergency housing home said the trio would often keep to themselves with the curtains pulled and door closed but they could be heard constantly fighting and arguing.

The summary said the arguing would often go on for hours and through the night.

Not only did they yell at each other, but they also yelled at Ferro-James and those in the house would hear the boy's screaming in a "frantic and distressed manner".

On February 8, Sio began a lengthy period of "discipline" for what he thought was bad behaviour by his son.

William James Sio when he first appeared in court in February last year. Photo / Stephen Parker

He made Ferro-James stand facing the wall of the cramped bedroom with his hands out straight. If he fell towards the wall from exhaustion, Sio would hit or kick him. He was made to stand in this position for up to seven hours throughout the day and night.

Rawiri was in the room but did nothing to stop Sio.

Rawiri went into town about midday and the summary said it was not clear how long she was gone. When she returned later that afternoon, she told police she went to sleep and slept through the rest of the assaults on Ferro-James.

However, she was seen in the laundry area about 6pm.

The assaults on Ferro-James continued all afternoon and into the night.

Sio kicked him violently multiple times when he could no longer stand with his hands out. One kick was of such force, Ferro-James' breathing became shallow.

The summary said Sio told police he did CPR on his son and he began breathing again. He then lay down and went to sleep next to Rawiri.

A few hours later, Sio told police he woke and found Ferro-James was cold and did not appear to be breathing. He tried to breathe into his son's mouth but without success.

Just before 10.30pm, Sio's phone was used to find a defibrillator nearby. A short time after this Rawiri went outside and had a cigarette on the door step.

Ferro-James Sio was beaten to death by his father. Details of the father's partner's involvement can now be revealed. Photo / File

About 10.50pm the pair took Ferro-James to Rotorua Hospital. Sio and Rawiri were in the front and Ferro-James lay in the rear seat.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him at the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

After his death, he was found to have multiple bruises, cuts and sores all over his body.

Sio told hospital staff his son had bruises because he had tripped in the Redwoods. When asked why he had blood on his lips and mouth area, Rawiri said Ferro-James "bites his own tongue" to make it bleed.

A post mortem found Ferro-James died from multiple blunt force traumas and it was the pathologist's opinion he had suffered a "sustained and severe beating".

Rawiri is in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.