Christchurch businessman accused of raping young girl faces ongoing police investigation

The businessman has appeared at Christchurch District Court.

A police investigation into a Christchurch businessman accused of filming himself raping a young girl, and allegedly being caught with thousands of child sex abuse images and videos, is ongoing, a court heard today.

The man, in his 50s, will now also undergo a screening report by mental health assessors before he comes back to court.

He was arrested in June and appeared at Christchurch District Court accused of repeatedly sexually violating and performing indecent acts on a child aged under 12.

The man also faced numerous charges of making objectionable videos, of various lengths, including one nearly six minutes long which allegedly shows him raping the child. In total, he originally faced 50 charges.

Suppression orders currently cover the man's identity, his alleged victim, and his employers.

Today, he appeared from custody via audiovisual link (AVL) before Judge Tony Couch.

A total of 23 new charges were laid in court today, some of which are new charges and some which are representative and replace some of the original charges.

They include allegations he was found in possession of thousands of child sex abuse images and videos as well as claims he made child exploitation images.

It's also alleged that he indecently assaulted and sexually violated the same young girl on multiple occasions spanning several months.

He was remanded in custody today to undergo a screening report by mental health specialists before he is due back in court on October 4.

A date to argue the issue of name suppression will be scheduled after that date.

The Crown today said the police investigation was ongoing.

At his last court appearance, the Crown said police were analysing seized computer and electronic material, which may result in further unrelated charges being laid, or an expansion to the current charges.

The man initially said he wished to represent himself, believing that he would not be eligible for Legal Aid.

But a judge urged him to make inquiries into whether he was indeed eligible to receive Legal Aid and get a lawyer to represent him on he said what were "undoubtedly … very serious allegations".

He is now being represented by defence counsel Andrew McCormick, who appeared for him in court this afternoon.