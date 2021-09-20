Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Gang members caught at Auckland border with $100,000 cash - and KFC

There were 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on September 19th. Video / NZ Herald

Two gang members have been caught by police with $100,000 cash and "car boot-full of KFC" at Auckland's southern border.

Officers yesterday became suspicious of a vehicle travelling on a gravel road and

pulling a U-turn before speeding off trying to evade police.

The vehicle eventually pulled over and police discovered they had been travelling from Hamilton trying to get into Auckland, a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."

The men, aged 23 and 30, would appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order. Further charges were likely, the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident at Auckland's northern boundary, police turned around a man who claimed he wanted to cross the border to charge his electric vehicle, despite there not being a charge station where he said he was going.

Police wanted to remind the public that they would continue to stop and question motorists travelling through checkpoints, and enforcement action would be considered for people deliberately attempting to breach restrictions.

"We were pleased with the actions of the majority of people adhering to the Covid restrictions, but were disappointed by the small number of people who deliberately flout the rules," the spokesperson said.

Rural and back roads were also being patrolled by police, to ensure people were not trying to use them as a way through boundaries.

Since alert level 4 came into place, in Auckland 86 people have been charged with a total of 90 offences as at 5pm on Sunday, police said.

In the same time period, 183 people were formally warned for a range of offences.

Police had received 9767 online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Checkpoint compliance update:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 180,339 vehicles had been stopped at the 10 checkpoints on Auckland's northern and southern boundaries.

"A total of 2286 vehicles have been turned around during this time," police said.

At southern checkpoints, 1741 vehicles have been turned around. Compared to 545 vehicles at the northern spots since September 6.

There have been 1656 heavy vehicles stopped and 125 of them had been turned around attempting to leave Auckland. Thirteen of those vehicles were turned around yesterday.

Of these, 73 are for failing to comply with Covid restrictions, 14 for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, one for failing to stop (Covid 19-related), and two for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs an enforcement officer.