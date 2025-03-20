Direct flights connecting New Zealand to India could be in place as early as 2028 and a fresh search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage has been approved. Video / NZ Herald

The Malaysian Government has approved a last-ditch effort to find the remains of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared in March 2014.

It’s been more than 10 years since MH370 vanished while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. It was carrying 239 people, including 227 passengers, six of whom were Australian citizens and one a New Zealand resident based in Perth.

Less than an hour after takeoff, radars showed the plane straying from its original path before it lost contact with the air traffic control team.

A family member writes on a message board for MH370 passengers during a Five Years of Remembrance event for the missing flight. Photo / Getty Images

Several searches have been done for the missing plane over the years with Australia, China, the United States, Britain and several other countries but they have yielded no findings.