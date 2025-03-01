To the delight of a laughing crowd inside the Oval Office, Brian Glenn, a leading member of a new cadre of Maga-enthusiast reporters reshaping White House coverage, ridiculed Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his dress sense.
“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?” sneered Glenn.
It was a mafioso-style hit that would not have been out of place on Donald Trump’s The Apprentice.
The White House will now “determine” which news outlets can regularly cover Trump up close – a sharp break from a century of tradition of allowing access from a pool of independently chosen news organisations.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the move would be more inclusive and restore “access back to the American people” who elected Trump.
Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark combat-casual attire, tried to respond with humour.
“I will wear a suit after this war is over. Maybe something like yours. Maybe better, maybe cheaper.”
He said he was more interested in talking about the serious issues at hand.
But the newly empowered independent conservative media outlets did not let it go. Many commentators doubled down on the criticism of Zelenskyy, and the footage of the incident went viral.
Greene, a fervent supporter of Trump and a leading Maga member of Congress, applauded the question posed by her boyfriend.
“I’m so proud of @brianglenntv for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
In another post, she called Zelenskyy “a bad actor from the start” in the context of the conflict with Russia, accusing him of having “an arrogant small man’s ego”.
Donald Trump jnr, the President’s son, shared a meme in which Zelenskyy was labelled a “little s...” and a “midget”.
Breitbart, Steve Bannon’s War Room and Jack Posobiec’s Human Events have also been invited to the White House.
Real American Voice, the Right-wing television channel, was founded in 2020. It has become a favourite among the Maga faithful as an alternative to the mainstream media with its pro-Trump coverage and messaging.
In exchange for access, Trump often calls upon the channel and Glenn for positive-slanted questions after receiving a series of hardballs from other reporters.
Justifying his question on Friday, Glenn said the Ukrainian President’s choice of outfit for the Oval Office “reflects his inner disrespect for not only our country, the President and the US citizens”.
“President Zelenskyy has worn the green jumpsuit (or something similar) on every occasion when meeting other world leaders, dressed respectfully for the occasion,” he wrote on X.
“For him, once again, to enter the highest office in the most powerful nation in the world, dressed as he did, reflects his inner disrespect for not only our country, the President and the US citizens that have made it possible for Ukraine to survive as long as they have to this point. (Financially speaking)
“Moments after my exchange with President Zelensky, we began to hear a slightly different tone/mood from him when engaging with President Trump and VP JD Vance as his attire in fact did begin to reflect his overall attitude towards the negotiations.