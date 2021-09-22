Madeleine McCann's mum returns to work in NHS 14 years after daughter vanished

The McCanns had left Madeleine, then 3, asleep with twin siblings Sean and Amelie to go and eat tapas with their holiday friends. Photo / Getty Images

More than 14 years after her daughter Madeleine disappeared from a resort in Portugal, Kate McCann has returned to work as a doctor on the front line.

Kate left her job as a GP in 2007 to focus on finding her girl Maddie who went missing at the age of just 3.

Now, 14 years later, she has answered the call from the NHS which is struggling to cope with the demand of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a family source, Kate has "thrown herself" back into life on the NHS frontline at a hospital in Leicester.

The family source told The Sun: "Kate's back working as a doctor. She's helping out at her local hospitals now and not doing any surgery work.

"She has thrown herself back into a full-time job to assist others in need. There's such a demand for qualified medics during these unprecedented times.

"Kate's enjoying doing her little bit to help but we hardly ever see her and Gerry now. They are both so busy."

German prosecutors say they assume Maddie is dead after she disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

Kate and Gerry McCann have said they will "never stop hoping their daughter will be found alive" after 14 years, with no body found and no charges brought.

Her move back to work comes as German police say they are close to having enough evidence to charge paedophile Christian Brueckner with Maddie's disappearance and murder.

German and UK authorities are working together to gather vital evidence.

Recently, police uncovered a secret compound linked to Brueckner.

Located in the southern Algarve region of Portugal – the same area where 3-year-old Maddie vanished from a holiday apartment back in 2007 – the property belongs to Brueckner's ex-girlfriend Nicole Fehlinger.

News of the compound emerged after Fehlinger's father Dieter was recently interviewed for a second time by German authorities, who are reportedly taking the revelation "very seriously".

Dieter claims that his daughter and her former lover Brueckner, 44, were the only people who had access to the compound.

Brueckner maintains he had nothing to do with Maddie's disappearance but refuses to co-operate with police.

Police have recently been given another $689,000 cash boost in a bid to nail Brueckner.

The new cash boost comes as the McCanns have raised more than $1.4m if the money ever dries up.