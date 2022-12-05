The dog has been recovering since the coyote attack. Photo / FOX 5 Atlanta

A sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner’s flock in the US state of Georgia.

The Great Pyrenees dog Casper, who was in a big fight with a pack of 11 coyotes last month, is “lucky to be alive”, Dr Susan Brosman told news site 11alive.

The dog has been taken care of by a veterinary team since he was attacked at a farm in the US state of Georgia. The dog killed eight of the coyotes while protecting sheep at his home, which left him with serious wounds to his back and neck.

The sheepdog, who was only 20 months old when the attack happened, lost his tail and wasn’t found for two days. When returning, he had big flesh wounds that looked as if the coyotes had peeled the skin off while fighting, according to his owner John Wierwille.

“He looked like death, I mean he looked terrible. He came back home and he just kind of looked at me like, ‘boss stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me.’”, Wierwille said.

After a month of recovery, his prognosis is “good for a full recovery”, Brosman said, according to 11alive.

The organisation Lifeline Animal Project has raised more than $20,000 to pay for Casper’s hospital bill.

Though dogs rarely prevail like Casper, packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the United States.

- with AP