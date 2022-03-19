Emergency services decided to call off their search on February 24. However, local residents never gave up. Photo / Getty Images

Two children who spent four weeks missing in the Brazilian Amazon jungle have been found alive.

Eight-year-old Glauco and six-year-old Gleison Ferreira were chasing birds before they lost their way in the rainforest near Manicoré, Amazonas state on February 18.

After the pair disappeared, the police, fire department and National Indian Foundation along with 260 others spent weeks trying to locate them to no avail.

Authorities made the decision to call off the search on February 24.

Fast forward four weeks and the boys were located by a woodcutter after he heard the younger boy's screams for help.

According to the BBC, the woodcutter managed to find the boys lying down malnourished, weak and injured – 6km from Palmeira in the Lago Capanã protected land reserve where they reside with their family.

A man woodcutter found the boys, aged 8 and 6, malnourished and dehydrated. Photo / Getty Images

Local media report that the brothers had eaten nothing and had only drunk rainwater for the four weeks they were in the jungle.

After the pair were rescued on Thursday morning (local time), they were transported to a children's hospital in Manaus where they were treated for severe malnourishment and dehydration.

They will remain in hospital until they recover.