Volunteers gather at the Papamoa surf club to help search for missing man David Holland.

Nothing of assistance was located during the ground search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland this morning.

Jackets, longs, a towel, a tote bag and a pair of shoes are what volunteers were being asked to look for this morning during the search.

Today Tauranga Police Search and Rescue conducted an extended search in Pāpāmoa looking for missing man Dr David Holland.

The search was concentrated in the sand dunes between Karewa Parade to Ocean Beach Rd and began about 9am near the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club.

Members of the public were welcome to assist but police asked them to join a coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area rather than searching independently.

Police were overwhelmed by the support of the community volunteers who attended to assist in the search.

There were 148 volunteer searchers today locating a total of 36 items that were reported back to police. Unfortunately, none of those items had any relevance to the missing doctor.

The Tauranga Land Search and Rescue teams also searched more difficult areas in the dunes covering spaces that were not visible from the air.

Nothing of interest was located.

Holland, 31, has been missing since last Friday evening when he told friends he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Holland later failed to come to work and police said this was unlike him.

Tauranga Coast Guard have been relaying an "all stations" message to recreational boats in the area today, asking them to be vigilant and contact police if they found anything of interest.

Sergeant Craig Madden, of Tauranga Search and Rescue, acknowledged the efforts of a number of volunteer organisations including the Tauranga and Rotorua Land Search and Rescue, the Mount Maunganui, Omanu and the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving clubs, Tauranga Coastguard and the Coastguard Air Patrol, and community volunteers for their many hours of searching.

The search will continue over the weekend.

Volunteers are being sorted into groups. Photo / Shauni James

Senior Constable Kurt Waugh told the gathered volunteers that Land Search and Rescue teams and police were searching areas where Holland was more likely to be.

Volunteers would go into areas a bit further away but which couldn't be ruled out.

He said the search was looking for both Holland and clues, such as clothing.

Volunteers are completing a grid search of the Pāpāmoa sand dunes looking for clues to David Holland's disappearance. Photo / Shauni James

They were instructed to search a depth about 2m to 3m into the sand dunes looking for clothing or any other evidence that Holland was there.

Items of interest included a white/beige/orange jacket, a black jacket, beige cotton type longs with a drawstring, a black tote bag, possibly a white towel and a pair of shoes of undetermined style size US 11.

Waugh said the surf club and Coastguard had also been assisting.

Holland's former girlfriend Rita Khabitueva is helping search alongside some of his friends from Mount Ultimate Frisbee.

She said it was "absolutely amazing to see the number of people who had turned up to help".

She said the search today was an opportunity for them to be able to do something, and that it had been hard waiting to see if the police found anything.

She said everyone turning up to help showed his family overseas that the whole community was behind the search with them.

"It will give them a bit of hope and support. Even though they can't help themselves, there are so many people here helping to look for him.

"He's the most kind, caring and supportive person in the world.

"He's absolutely the most amazing person ... he always sees the good side of people and understands everyone's perspective. I think that's why so many people are out here right now."

A co-worker who used to work in intensive care with Holland at the hospital is at the scene to search on behalf of herself and her mother, who also worked with him.

She told the Bay of Plenty Times he is a friendly and warm person with a sense of humour.

She said it was great to have people coming to help search, because he had helped so many people.

About 100 people have turned up so far to help with the search. Photo / Shauni James

Terry Hay said Holland lives on the same street as him.

"If it was one of my family members I'd like to think people would help too."

He said it was great to see so many people turn up to search and was a great sense of community.

A member of LandSAR at the search headquarters told the Bay of Plenty Times nothing had been found yet, but the good thing was that a large area had been covered today.

A police spokesperson said yesterday police would like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who had assisted so far.

"To date, nothing has been found that would give any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, March 11, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Friends say Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital and was dedicated to his work.

Volunteers are lining up to help search for missing man David Holland. Photo / Shauni James

It was understood he had been in Tauranga for about four years and was living with flatmates in Pāpāmoa not far from the beach where he was last known to be.

Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland through playing ultimate frisbee over the last two years, described him as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

"We're all in shock he has gone missing, no one can believe it. It took quite a while for the news to sink in."

Shand said people who cared about Holland found themselves walking up and down the beach on Sunday night, hoping to find some sign of him.