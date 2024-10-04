Joseph Lyle Menendez and Erik Galen Menendez were the sons of Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

On August 20, 1989, the two sobbing brothers called 911 claiming that they had just discovered their parents shot to death in the living room of their Beverly Hills mansion. Their father had been shot six times, and their mother had been shot 10 times, according to police.

Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, initially told police their parents must have been murdered by the Mafia. They later admitted to killing their parents but said it was in self-defence: Both said their father had physically and sexually abused them for years and their mother knew about the abuse and ignored it.

Prosecutors at the time dismissed the brothers’ allegations of abuse, accusing them of committing the murders to inherit their parents’ fortune.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch and Javier Bardem in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Photo / Netflix

Lyle Menendez, then 28, and Erik Menendez, then 26, were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996.

The case captivated viewers across the United States as one of the first criminal trials to be broadcast in full on cable television. A new Netflix drama revisits the case, exploring the brothers’ motives for murder – including their claims of abuse at the hands of their parents.

Lyle and Erik, now 56 and 53, respectively, remain incarcerated in California at the same prison.

Gascon said Thursday that following review of the new evidence, the brothers could be resentenced or have a new trial. A hearing on the case is scheduled for late November.

- Jiselle Lee and Lindsey Bever contributed to this report.