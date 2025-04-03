Hundreds of thousands of people for and against Yoon have poured on to Seoul’s streets every weekend, with diehards on each side also setting up tent camps and staging all-night protests.

Police are concerned that whatever verdict is announced, some people “may become agitated and engage in extreme or violent protests”, said Lee during a meeting with top police officials.

Yoon’s supporters stormed a court building in January after a judge extended the suspended President’s detention. He was later released from custody on procedural grounds.

“The police will mobilise all available resources to ensure the safety of the public and to prevent the situation from escalating into serious social conflict,” said Lee.

In Seoul, more than 14,000 riot police will be deployed.

More than a dozen nearby schools and several shops in the neighbourhood will close on the day of the verdict because of safety issues.

Major tourist sites such as the Gyeongbok and Changdeok palaces – both within walking distance of the court – will also be shuttered, the Korean Heritage Service said.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul warned its nationals to keep away from local political protests.

“Do not participate, do not linger, do not watch,” it posted on its social media channels.

“Do not publicly express or forward political comments, and try to avoid verbal or physical confrontations with local people.”

The US embassy, meanwhile, warned its citizens to “avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests, or rallies”.

Acting President Han Duck-soo urged political leaders to refrain from making remarks that could incite or encourage illegal protests or violence.

“Regardless of the outcome, we must calmly and rationally accept the court’s decision,” he said during a meeting with ministry officials.

“Now is a time to prioritise the stability and survival of our community over political advantages or disadvantages.”

If Yoon is stripped of office by the court, it will trigger elections that must be held within 60 days.

– Agence France-Presse