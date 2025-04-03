- South Korean police will mobilise all resources to prevent violence during court ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol.
- More than 14,000 riot police will be deployed, with nearby schools and tourist sites closing for safety.
- Acting President Han Duck-soo urged calm acceptance of the court’s decision to maintain community stability.
South Korean police will mobilise “all available resources” to prevent violence when a court rules on Friday on the fate of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, with top tourist sites to close and embassies warning citizens to stay away.
The country’s Constitutional Court will issue a ruling on whether to strip Yoon of office over his abortive declaration of martial law, which has already resulted in him being suspended by lawmakers and arrested on insurrection charges.
The court in downtown Seoul has become a flashpoint, with near-constant protests in the area until the police moved on Tuesday to seal the streets to head off possible clashes.
“The situation has become more grave than ever,” Lee Ho-young, acting chief of the Korean National Police Agency, said on Wednesday.