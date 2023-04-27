Peta claims that eating fish is the same as eating cats. Photo / Getty Images

Peta claims that eating fish is the same as eating cats. Photo / Getty Images

An advert suggesting that eating fish is the same as eating cats has been created by an animal rights charity.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) put up an electronic billboard, which shows a fishmonger holding up a dead cat, near a fish and chip shop in the seaside town of Cleethorpes, in Lincolnshire, UK.

The high-resolution image changes to show fish or a dead cat, depending on which angle it is viewed from, and urges viewers to “sea things in a different light”.

Some locals have baulked at the poster, with one passerby telling the BBC it was “a bit sick”.

But the group has defended the comparison and accused fishers of abusing “animals with feelings” who “have a will to live”.

Cleethorpes poster suggests eating fish is the same as eating cats.

More details here: https://t.co/or1zOPXnnK pic.twitter.com/3ibOdTlSNe — BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) April 26, 2023

Elisa Allen, Peta’s vice-president of programmes, said: “Fish are animals with feelings who can experience pain just as much as our animal companions can, yet fishers haul them out of the ocean, causing them to suffocate, and gut them while they’re still conscious.

“Everyone deserves protection from abuse, and Peta is reminding Grimbarians that sea animals all have a will to live and don’t want to die for human dinners.”

Peta says it opposes ‘speciesism’

The group said it opposes “speciesism”, which it deems to be a “human-supremacist worldview” which entitles humans to use animals for their purposes. It argues that, like humans, fish “share knowledge and have long memories as well as cultural traditions”.

“Some woo potential partners by creating intricate works of art in the sand on the ocean floor, yet more fish are killed for food each year than all other animals combined,” it added in a statement.

“In addition, 38m tonnes of other aquatic animals are unintentionally caught annually as the industry aims to satisfy consumer demand.”

In 2009, a campaign called Fishlove was launched to promote marine life and raise awareness about illegal fishing and pollution.

Thought to be inspired by Peta’s ‘I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur’ campaign, Fishlove saw a host of celebrities posing naked with various types of fish.

She'd rather go naked than wear fur 💕 @GillianA, star of #TheXFiles, strips down in a liberating new PETA ad. https://t.co/fIz8FMFs5m pic.twitter.com/rnDTvdGvNv — PETA (@peta) February 7, 2018

The campaign featured a topless Sir Ben Kingsley looking earnestly into the camera while cradling a baby octopus in his hands, while the actress Emilia Fox held a larger octopus to her ink-splattered bosom.

Lizzy Jagger, the model daughter of rockstar Mick Jagger, was also photographed in the nude straddling a large bluefin tuna.