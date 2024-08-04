A second person with Legionnaires’ disease has died in Victoria. Photo / 123RF

A second person with Legionnaires’ disease has died in Victoria. Photo / 123RF

A second Legionnaires’ patient has died but the disease outbreak in north and west Melbourne is “stabilising”.

A man in his 60s died on August 1 after being admitted to hospital on July 27, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

As of Sunday, there are 77 confirmed patients while test results for seven suspected cases are due soon.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve seen an increase of two cases, and that’s compared with an increase of 24 a few days ago,” chief health officer Dr Clare Looker said.

“This strongly suggests that the number of cases is decreasing and the situation is stabilising.”