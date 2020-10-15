Kiwi Hells Angels bikie nabbed in his undies in massive raids

A Hells Angel member is detained at Werribee. Photo / Supplied

A Hells Angels leader has been frogmarched by police to a van wearing only his undies in Melbourne and is expected to be deported.

Footage shows the senior Hells Angels office bearer being detained in Werribee by heavily armed officers.

A second leader from the outlaw gang was also detained at Narre Warren South.

The duo are New Zealand nationals and have had their visas cancelled on character grounds.

The man is frogmarched by heavily armed officers at Werribee. Photo / Supplied

They are being detained under the Migration Act and are expected to be sent home.

The arrests came as part of a national day of action on Wednesday aimed at dismantling the criminal organisation.

Another Hells Angel office bearer, 40, had his firearms licence suspended after police attended a Beaconsfield Upper property, seizing a gun and ammunition.

Club houses linked to the gang were also raided in Thomastown and Campbellfield.

Alcohol was seized and three men are expected to be charged with liquor licensing offences.

Firearm prohibition orders were also slapped on two Hells Angels members, a 58-year-old Yarra Glen man and a 65-year-old Roxburgh Park man, this week.

Two Victorian Hells Angels bikie bosses will be deported to New Zealand after massive raids across Australia. Photo / Supplied

Police seized ammunition and cannabis from the Yarra Glen property on Monday.

The 58-year-old man, who is an office bearer with the club, is expected to be charged on summons with firearms and drug offences.