Kiwi arrested in Hong Kong for riding e-scooter on motorway - reports

Reports indicate a Kiwi passport holder was arrested and charged with three offences after these images were widely circulated in Hong Kong. Photo / St.Headline.Com

Hoons on dirtbikes are grabbing attention in Auckland but a New Zealand man reportedly sparked pandemonium in Hong Kong after taking an e-scooter on a motorway.

Multiple Hong Kong media outlets said the Hong Kong Ministry of Transport investigated and arrested a 30-year-old New Zealand passport holder.

Images of the scooter rider on a motorway and through the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel circulated online shortly before authorities investigated.

"The electric scooter has not been legalised for driving on Hong Kong roads so far," one local news site reported.

According to Hong Kong 01, the man was arrested on suspicion of not having a valid driving license, driving unregistered and unlicensed vehicles, and driving without third party risk insurance.

He was reportedly released on bail on Tuesday pending further investigation and must report to the police early next month.

The Hong Kong 01 website said Tseung Kwan O tunnel staff alleged an electric scooter entered the tunnel towards Kwun Tong at 2 pm on Monday.

After recording the man's details, tunnel staff reportedly arranged a car to return him and his scooter to Tseung Kwan O.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment, as have Hong Kong police.