KFC in Germany has apologised after marking the anniversary of a horrific anniversary with an invitation for fans to “treat yourself” to their fried treats.

The fast-food giant sent out an app alert on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, with the offer being labelled “truly and utterly vile”.

Also known as The Night of Broken Glass, the 1938 event saw the Nazis co-ordinate mob attacks on Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues.

The attacks killed more than 90 people and marked the start of the Nazis’ evil mission to exterminate the Jewish population.

But that didn’t stop the KFC app marking the sombre day like this:

“Commemoration of Kristallnacht – treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

They issued a grovelling apology one hour later.

“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day,” the message read.

“We are very sorry, and we will check our internal processes immediately.”

Human Rights Watch researcher Kartik Raj described the message as “truly and utterly vile” and Daniel Sugarman from the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was “absolutely hideous”.

“Where to start with this? SO inappropriate, it beggars belief. Extraordinary,” Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Education Trust, wrote on Twitter.

Yes, this really is KFC sending round a message suggesting German customers celebrate the anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogrom by treating themselves to crispy chicken and cheese pic.twitter.com/Lehf8YthQt — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) November 10, 2022

In a statement sent to Newsweek, KFC Germany blamed the alert on a bot.

They said the automated push notification was “linked to calendars that include national observances”.

KFC said it “sincerely” apologised for the “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message” and suspended app communications pending an investigation.

“We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all,” they said.



