“He was the happiest little kid. He never cried, even as a baby he didn’t cry,” he said.
“[Sam’s] the toughest little kid I’ve met, the way he went through the pain, the way he beat that cancer, he’s my hero.”
A candlelit vigil was held in memory of two boys whose bodies were found in a home in regional northwest New South Wales.
Max and Sam were found inside a home in Coonabarabran by police conducting a welfare check on Monday.
Heggs was arrested at the scene and taken to a mental health facility in Orange.
Police believe the grandmother “attempted to self-harm” before she was arrested and taken to hospital.
A crime scene has been established and officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Darnum, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.