The Associated Press Stylebook, widely considered to be the gold standard among news organisations, is clear on its rule for the possessive of singular proper names ending in S – only an apostrophe is needed (Harris’), although there are always exceptions. The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal all do the opposite, opting for ‘s to mark a singular possessive and a simple apostrophe for plural possessive (Harrises’ and Walzes’).

Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in America, splits the difference: for names ending in an S or Z sound, you can add ‘s or just an apostrophe (as in Walz’), although the dictionary says ‘s is the more common choice.

“People want to know what the rules are because they want to do this correctly,” said Barg, who was raised on the AP stylebook. But at the same time, “you can’t impose language from the top down – it’s a bottom-up thing,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a learning experience for us as a country.”

According to Merriam-Webster, the apostrophe first appeared in the early 16th century and was originally used to indicate that something had been taken out of a word. Couple the evolution of the punctuation mark with the difficulty of the English language, which draws deeply from German and French, and problems are bound to arise. The core of the stumble falls when we go to write something that does not match how we talk.

“This is the kind of thing you get when have three languages in a trench coat,” said Nicole Holliday, an acting associate professor of linguistics at the University of California, Berkeley.

People can easily pronounce the plural or possessive of Harris or Walz, both of which contain epenthetic schwas, Holliday said. When a word ends in an S or Z sound, we insert a schwa – the “uh”-like sound that can be represented by any vowel in the English alphabet – to break up a block of consonants.

Put two epenthetic schwas on a ticket and the so-called apostrophe hell breaks loose. She surmised that the online debate might be fuelled by Democrats wanting to one-up one another in their grammar geekdom.

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, is in the same grammar situation with the possessive of his name, “but because we spell it with an E, nobody thinks that’s weird,” she said.

Holliday had historically used AP style in her research of Harris’ linguistic choices. But she is starting to come around to using ‘s on all presidential and vice-presidential candidates – Harris’s, Walz’s, Trump’s, Vance’s.

“I love an elegant solution,” she said.

Ellen Jovin, author of Rebel With a Clause, said AP style “causes strain on the system,” in part because in a way it splits the ticket – it’s Harris’ but Walz’s. “That’s going to freak people out,” she said.

“I feel it’s one of the more emotional hot-button grammar issues out there,” she added. “English speakers often don’t like to see S’s jammed up against each other, which I don’t really relate to.”

But at the end of the day, withholding an extra S after Harris “just doesn’t fit what people say,” she said.

Bob McCalden, who leads the Apostrophe Protection Society in the United Kingdom, agreed.

“The challenge I would put to anyone that said, no, the possessive of Harris is just with an apostrophe, is how do you say that?” he said. By using only an apostrophe and not including an extra S, the name doesn’t flow properly, he said.

The questions of apostrophe placement regarding Harris and Walz are far from the most debated use of the punctuation mark, McCalden said. (That would be using orange’s instead of oranges.) But the discourse comes at a pivotal time for apostrophes: August 15 is International Apostrophe Day.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Remy Tumin

Photographs by: Adriana Zehbrauskas

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES