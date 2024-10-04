Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

A jury has been dismissed after being unable to decide whether allegations a father sexually touched his daughter were true.

The father is alleged to have groped his daughter, who has an intellectual disability, when she was 15 while they were alone in her bedroom.

During a trial at the New South Wales District Court in Bega, the jury was told the daughter reported the alleged abuse to a teacher in September 2022, saying her dad was cheating on her mum with her.

It was alleged the father touched his daughter once on the breasts and then put his hand inside her underpants.

On Thursday, Judge Dina Yehia dismissed the jury, and indicated she would order a fresh trial, after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.