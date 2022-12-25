Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Jarrod Gilbert: I gave the Ukrainians no chance of winning - now I truly believe they can

By Jarrod Gilbert
5 mins to read
Ukrainian servicemen during a shoot towards Russian forces of self-propelled artillery at a frontline in the Kharkiv region on Christmas Eve. Photo / AP

Ukrainian servicemen during a shoot towards Russian forces of self-propelled artillery at a frontline in the Kharkiv region on Christmas Eve. Photo / AP

OPINION:

I hope all readers had a merry Christmas, but I must admit that my best wishes are across the other side of the world.

The war forced on Ukraine 10 months ago seems rather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World