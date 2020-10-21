Jarrad Lovison killing: Woman, 24, charged with murder over body dumped in bush

Samantha Grace Guillerme's bio reads: "work hard, dream big, invest in yourself". Photo / Instagram

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over the death of a Victorian man whose body was found in dense bushland east of Melbourne.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive more than six months ago before his body was found dumped in bushland at Moondarra about 29km north of his Newborough home on May 23.

Samantha Grace Guillerme was yesterday arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

She was detained when police raided a house in Coalville Rd, Moe, about 144km east of Melbourne, and she then appeared in Latrobe Magistrates Court in the afternoon, Victoria Police said.

The bridge on Moe-Walhalla Rd where Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive. Photo / news.com.au

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said a white Toyota was also seized during the search warrant, and it would be forensically examined in the coming days.

The young woman's Facebook page says she works at a cafe called Eat Live Fresh in Trafalgar.

On Instagram, her bio reads: "work hard, dream big, invest in yourself".

A further three people - a 28-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman - were arrested this morning after detectives executed warrants at properties in the Gippsland area in eastern Victoria.

The trio remain in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing with further warrants expected today.

Missing persons squad detectives have been piecing together Lovison's last movements since he went missing on April 16. Earlier this month, police revealed they were closing in on those they believed responsible.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive on April 16. Photo / news.com.au

Detectives returned to the spot where Lovison, 37, was last seen alive as they appealed for people to come forward with information to help solve the case.

His last known movements were with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Rd about 3am on April 16 where he met with an associate near the La Trobe River bridge about 350m north of Prudens Track.

Police believe Lovison was left sitting there on his bicycle looking at his mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Graham Hamilton said at the time it was not known how long afterwards Lovison was killed.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on Becks Bridge Rd just north of Adam View Court in Tanjil South about 2.30pm on April 18.

It was then spotted being collected by a white wagon about two hours later and is yet to be found.

Jarrad's parents John and Dianne Lovison pleaded for information earlier this month. Photo / news.com.au

Lovison's body was found on May 23 at the Moondarra State Park about 18km north of where he was last seen.

Earlier this month, Lovison's distraught dad John pleaded for information.

"We just want to know who did this to our son and why," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online.