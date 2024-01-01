2023 has not been short of memorable events. NZ Herald video covered them all. Video / NZ Herald

Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after a series of strong quakes in the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4pm, one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5m and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

The Government was set to hold a news conference later in the day. Reports of damage were not immediately available.

A massive earthquake has struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan. A tsunami warning has been issued for Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa prefectures of the Japan Sea side of the country. People in these area must evacuate immediately.https://t.co/bZpiKm8wIN pic.twitter.com/hl9ERDhF8C — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) January 1, 2024

A tsunami of about 3 metres high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

WATCH: 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan. Reports of damage coming in pic.twitter.com/g2C1Fxetb4 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

The area includes a nuclear plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator, said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

Footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture, extremely powerful shaking! #japan #earthquake

pic.twitter.com/98syIwnGkj — Greg R. Hill (@greghill) January 1, 2024

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and huge tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.