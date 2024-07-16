The Israeli army says it will begin conscripting ultra-Orthodox men while Gazan health officials say Israeli attacks have killed at least 57 people.
Israeli forces have battled Hamas-led fighters in several parts of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian health officials say at least 57 people were killed in Israeli bombardments of southern and central areas.
It comes as the Israel Defence Forces will begin conscripting ultra-Orthodox men for military service from this weekend, the Israeli armed forces said.
The Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas has accused Israel of stepping up attacks in the Gaza Strip to try to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.
Israel says it is trying to root out Hamas fighters.
The air strike hit near a tented area housing displaced families in Attar St in the humanitarian-designated area of al-Mawasi, the health ministry said.
The Israeli military said the strike targeted a senior militant of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition may come under pressure as army exemptions end.
“We are looking into the reports stating that several civilians were injured as a result of the strike,” the military statement said.
Reuters footage showed residents carrying bodies of the dead and wounded on donkey carts and in rickshaws to hospitals.
“The car was targeted, the blood was splashing, and shrapnel hit our tents and martyrs were left on the street. We screamed: ‘We need an ambulance’. We put [the casualties] on carts and rickshaws and the ambulance came after a while,” said eyewitness Tahrir Matir, who lives in a tent nearby.
In the historical Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, at least four Palestinians were killed in separate shelling and aerial strikes in central Gaza, medics said.
An Israeli air strike also killed four in Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, they said.
Another Israeli air strike on a United Nations-run school that housed displaced families in the Nuseirat camp killed 23 people and wounded many others, health officials said.
“Where is the safety for (UN) agency schools? There are no more safe agency schools, or safe clinics, no more safe houses, no safe streets. We have been left desolate, displaced and destroyed,” eyewitness Umm Omar Ahmed said at Nuseirat camp.
“We’re exhausted ... we are extremely tired, our patience is over,” elderly Palestinian Sahar Abu Emeira said.
“Whether Hamas or the others [Israel], they need to agree as soon as possible.”
Last weekend, efforts to end the conflict stalled after three days of negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, Egyptian security sources said, and after an Israeli strike targeting Hamas’ top military chief, Mohammed Deif.
The Israeli army did not specify the number of individuals it would contact to participate in the selection process for its upcoming military recruitment.
Ultra-Orthodox men had been largely exempted from otherwise mandatory military service in Israel for decades.
But a recent decision by Israel’s highest court ordered the government to include them in conscription.