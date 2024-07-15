Israel struck twice in its attack on Muwasi, videos and photos show

A Gaza Civil Defense vehicle with shrapnel damage after an Israeli airstrike on the weekend. Photo / The New York Times

Visual evidence from Saturday’s strike in Gaza that left dozens dead appears to show that the Israeli military launched a separate strike near emergency vehicles.

The Israeli military launched an additional airstrike near emergency responders during a deadly barrage on a villa in the Gaza Strip this weekend aimed at the top Hamas military commander in the territory, videos and photographs reviewed by The New York Times show.

After several Israeli munitions hit the grounds of the villa in the Muwasi area Saturday morning, at least one additional, smaller missile hit a busy street outside the compound as emergency service workers were responding. It exploded directly in front of two vehicles clearly marked as belonging to Gaza Civil Defense, an emergency services agency, spraying them with shrapnel and apparently killing and injuring first responders.

The Israeli military said that it had “struck military targets of the utmost significance” but that the strike “will be examined.”

Israeli officials said the initial strike, which targeted Hamas commander Muhammad Deif, hit the compound with at least five precision-guided missiles. The blast near the rescue workers was nearly 90 metres away from the entrance to the compound, suggesting a separate strike.