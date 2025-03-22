Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam with a Lebanese Army officer in Tyre, which was impacted by Israeli attacks earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

The agency later said another person was killed in an Israeli strike on the key coastal city of Tyre, one of the targets of the new wave of strikes on the south and east, with multiple injuries reported.

Ali Safieddine, of Tyre’s civil defence, confirmed to AFP the toll of one dead and said 15 were injured.

The Israeli army said six rockets, three of which were intercepted, had been fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the region.

Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket attack, and called Israel’s accusations “pretexts for its continued attacks on Lebanon”.

Hezbollah said it stands “with the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation on Lebanon”.

While Hezbollah has long held sway over parts of Lebanon bordering Israel, other Lebanese and Palestinian groups have also carried out cross-border attacks.

Lebanese PM: ‘A new war’

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned renewed military operations on the southern border risked “dragging the country into a new war”, his office said.

Lebanon’s top diplomat Youssef Raggi called for “pressure on Israel to stop the aggression and escalation and contain the dangerous situation on the southern borders”.

But Israeli defence chiefs said they held the Lebanese government responsible for all hostile fire from its territory, regardless of who launched it.

“We cannot allow fire from Lebanon on Galilee communities,” Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said, referring to towns and villages in the north, many of which were evacuated after Hezbollah began firing on Israel in support of Hamas in October 2023.

“The Lebanese government is responsible for attacks from its territory. I have ordered the military to respond accordingly,” Katz said.

UN: ‘Alarmed by the possible escalation’

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said it was “alarmed by the possible escalation of violence” following the morning’s rocket fire.

Hezbollah has long had strongholds in south and east Lebanon, as well as south Beirut, but the war with Israel dealt the group devastating blows, leaving it massively weakened.

Under the ceasefire, Hezbollah is supposed to pull its forces back north of the Litani River, about 30km from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel is supposed to withdraw its forces across the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border, but has missed two deadlines to do so and continues to hold five positions it deems “strategic”.

Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes during the ceasefire, targeting what it said were Hezbollah military sites that violated the agreement.

The Lebanese army said it had dismantled three makeshift rocket batteries in an area north of the Litani on Saturday.

The mayor of the Israeli border town Metula, targeted in Saturday’s rocket launch, urged authorities to “act offensively and make it so that not one bullet is fired ever again at northern communities”.

Saturday’s flare-up came five days into Israel’s renewed offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, which shattered the relative calm since a January 19 ceasefire there.

On Saturday in Gaza City, Sameh al-Mashharawi said “seven people were martyred” in a strike on his family’s house that killed his two brothers, their children and wives.

Israel’s defence minister said this week he had ordered the army to “seize more territory in Gaza”.

“The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by Israel,” Katz said.

When the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire expired early this month, Israel rejected negotiations for the promised second stage, calling instead for the return of all its remaining hostages under an extended first stage.

That would have meant delaying talks on a lasting ceasefire, and was rejected by Hamas as an attempt to renegotiate the original deal mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt.

– Agence France-Presse